Community Voices

Volunteerism makes the community go 'round | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
Volunteer at museum
presidentlincoln.illinois.gov
Volunteer at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Lauren Gleason, interim volunteer coordinator of Illinois State Historic Sites in Springfield, and Margo Carlen, volunteer services coordinator at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, discuss the importance of volunteers to nonprofits and opportunities available.

To learn more about volunteering, contact:
Historic Sites: Lauren Gleason, Lauren.Gleason@illinois.gov, 217-720-7509
ALPLM: Margo Carlen, online application, 217-558-8872

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
