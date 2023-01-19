Volunteerism makes the community go 'round | Community Voices

Lauren Gleason, interim volunteer coordinator of Illinois State Historic Sites in Springfield, and Margo Carlen, volunteer services coordinator at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, discuss the importance of volunteers to nonprofits and opportunities available.

To learn more about volunteering, contact:

Historic Sites: Lauren Gleason, Lauren.Gleason@illinois.gov, 217-720-7509

ALPLM: Margo Carlen, online application, 217-558-8872