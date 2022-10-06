Rochester band, Relativity, rocks math metal while keeping it in the family | Community Voices

Relativity is a hard rock band that originated in Rochester. Two brothers, Troy Hofstrand -guitar and vocals and Clark Hofstrand - bass, are joined by their dad, Damon Hofstrand, on drums. The group has released several singles on most music platforms:



Maker

Last Stop

Lotus

Trepanation

Nil

Although finishing college in St. Louis, Troy and Clark plan to tour to support the release of these songs and more on an EP next summer.

This is the image Troy created using Computer Vision techniques for the single Lotus.