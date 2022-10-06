© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Rochester band, Relativity, rocks math metal while keeping it in the family | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published October 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Relativity 3-members.jpg
Relativity
Relativity (L to R) The Hofstrands - Clark (bass), Damon (drums), Troy (guitar)

Relativity is a hard rock band that originated in Rochester. Two brothers, Troy Hofstrand -guitar and vocals and Clark Hofstrand - bass, are joined by their dad, Damon Hofstrand, on drums. The group has released several singles on most music platforms:

  • Maker
  • Last Stop
  • Lotus
  • Trepanation
  • Nil

Although finishing college in St. Louis, Troy and Clark plan to tour to support the release of these songs and more on an EP next summer.
This is the image Troy created using Computer Vision techniques for the single Lotus.

LOTUS_BEST 3000x3000.png
Troy Hofstrand
/
Relativity
Cover the to Relativity single, Lotus

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
