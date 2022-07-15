© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Jacksonville's newly-opened African American History Museum spotlights the Black experience in Jacksonville and beyond | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
The Jacksonville African American History Museum is located at 859 Grove St. in Jacksonville, Ill.

The Jacksonville African American History Museum is a newly-opened museum which features local and national stories about African Americans. Executive Director Art Wilson and President Alberta Robinson spoke to Community Voices about the history of the museum's current location. They also described the exhibits in the museum which include information about the Underground Railroad, the Civil Rights Movement and Ken Norton, a famous boxer from Jacksonville.

Tags

Community Voices African American History
