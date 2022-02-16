Route History shares untold stories from Route 66 | Community Voices
Dr. Gina Lathan is the President of the Route History Museum in Springfield, Ill. She spoke to Community Voices about the many stories shared at the museum including those from African-American business owners and travelers along Route 66. The museum also features an exhibit on the book written by Victor Hugo Green, which shared safe locations for Black travelers to visit while traveling through parts of America.
Originally aired February 16, 2022.