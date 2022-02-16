© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31
Community Voices

Route History shares untold stories from Route 66 | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
Route History Museum

Dr. Gina Lathan is the President of the Route History Museum in Springfield, Ill. She spoke to Community Voices about the many stories shared at the museum including those from African-American business owners and travelers along Route 66. The museum also features an exhibit on the book written by Victor Hugo Green, which shared safe locations for Black travelers to visit while traveling through parts of America.

Originally aired February 16, 2022.

Tags

Community Voices African American History
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories