Mary Keldermans welcomes all to Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community | Community Voices
Mary Keldermans is a bishop within the Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community. She was ordained by the Roman Catholic Women Priests of Great Waters Region, and she spoke to Community Voices about her reason for pursuing leadership in the Catholic faith. She also shared why welcoming people from all backgrounds, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, is important to her and the inclusive Catholic community she leads.