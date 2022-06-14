© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Mary Keldermans welcomes all to Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Mary Keldermans
Photo provided by Mary Keldermans
/
Bishop Mary Keldermans leads Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community

Mary Keldermans is a bishop within the Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community. She was ordained by the Roman Catholic Women Priests of Great Waters Region, and she spoke to Community Voices about her reason for pursuing leadership in the Catholic faith. She also shared why welcoming people from all backgrounds, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, is important to her and the inclusive Catholic community she leads.

Tags

Community Voices LGBTQ+catholicism
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
