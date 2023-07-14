Learn about transgender advocacy in the military with former Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow | Community Voices
LeAnne Withrow is a transgender woman and a retired Illinois National Guard staff sergeant. She is also the acting communications director of SPARTA, an organization dedicated to creating a supportive community for trans individuals in the military as well as advocating for inclusive military policy. She sat down with co-host Logan Bricker to discuss her time in the military as well as her experiences and struggles as a trans woman in the armed forces.