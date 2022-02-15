Smokin' downtown Springfield as Great House BBQ joins the Adams Family | Community Voices
UPDATE: On March 22, 2022 Great House BBQ posted the following on Facebook announcing the dine-in restaurant is closed but that catering is still available:
We are very much encouraged and beyond grateful for the loyal customer base we have. We have no regrets. We’re excited about new opportunities and the continued catering services we provide. Thank you all so much!
Chicago style spare ribs prepared on an open pit barbecue grill now only require a trip to downtown Springfield to Great House BBQ.
Owner Di'Anna Mitchell and her mom Renetta Frazier have moved the family business they started to the Old State Capitol Square. They discuss managing through the pandemic, why they like Springfield as a business location, the assets of downtown, and more.
Originally aired February 15, 2022.