Community Voices

Smokin' downtown Springfield as Great House BBQ joins the Adams Family | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published March 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Greathouse BBQ logo.png

UPDATE: On March 22, 2022 Great House BBQ posted the following on Facebook announcing the dine-in restaurant is closed but that catering is still available:

We are very much encouraged and beyond grateful for the loyal customer base we have. We have no regrets. We’re excited about new opportunities and the continued catering services we provide. Thank you all so much!

Chicago style spare ribs prepared on an open pit barbecue grill now only require a trip to downtown Springfield to Great House BBQ.

Owner Di'Anna Mitchell and her mom Renetta Frazier have moved the family business they started to the Old State Capitol Square. They discuss managing through the pandemic, why they like Springfield as a business location, the assets of downtown, and more.

Di'Anna Mitchell and Renetta Frazier in studio
Randy Eccles
/
NPR Illinois
Randy Eccles in the studio with Di'Anna Mitchell and Renetta Frazier.

Originally aired February 15, 2022.

Di'Anna Mitchell Renetta Frazier Great House BBQ
