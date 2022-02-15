Smokin' downtown Springfield as Great House BBQ joins the Adams Family | Community Voices

Chicago style spare ribs prepared on an open pit barbecue grill now only require a trip to downtown Springfield to Great House BBQ.

Owner Di'Anna Mitchell and her mom Renetta Frazier have moved the family business they started to the Old State Capitol Square. They discuss managing through the pandemic, why they like Springfield as a business location, the assets of downtown, and more.

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois Randy Eccles in the studio with Di'Anna Mitchell and Renetta Frazier.

Originally aired February 15, 2022.