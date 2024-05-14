© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Front Row Classics celebrates James Mason with grandson, James Duke Mason

By Brandon Davis
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:04 PM CDT
Front Row Classics welcomes James Duke Mason to celebrate his grandfather, James Mason

Front Row Classics is celebrating one of the most respected actors of the Golden Age of Hollywood. March 15th marks the birthday of James Mason. Brandon is happy to welcome Mason's grandson, James Duke Mason to the show. Duke is a writer, commentator and advocate. We discuss his experiences living in both LA and Europe as well as his life in both show business and politics. Brandon and Duke also pay tribute to many of his grandfather's best performances. The best James Mason impersonators are also discussed.

Community Voices 2024 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
