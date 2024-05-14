Front Row Classics celebrates James Mason with grandson, James Duke Mason

Front Row Classics is celebrating one of the most respected actors of the Golden Age of Hollywood. March 15th marks the birthday of James Mason. Brandon is happy to welcome Mason's grandson, James Duke Mason to the show. Duke is a writer, commentator and advocate. We discuss his experiences living in both LA and Europe as well as his life in both show business and politics. Brandon and Duke also pay tribute to many of his grandfather's best performances. The best James Mason impersonators are also discussed.

