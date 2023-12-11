Front Row Classics celebrates Lena Horne with celebrated author Donald Bogle

Front Row Classics welcomes celebrated author & film historian Donald Bogle. Beatrice Bonner with NPR Illinois' Community Voices joins Brandon to discuss Bogle's new book , "Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed". The book tracks Horne's trailblazing life & career which spanned remarkable triumphs and heartbreaking disappointments. Bogle discusses Horne's early life, activism and groundbreaking stardom.

Lena Horne was the first Black performer to attain true stardom. She has finally received her due with this invaluable book featuring beautifully curated photographs.

"Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies.

Donald Bogle is one of the foremost authorities on Black representation in films and entertainment history. His books include Running Press's Hollywood Black; the groundbreaking Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies, and Bucks; the award-winning Bright Boulevards, Bold Dreams; the bestselling Dorothy Dandridge: A Biography; and Brown Sugar, which Bogle adapted into a PBS documentary series. He was a special commentator and consultant for Turner Classic Movies’ award-winning series Race and Hollywood. Bogle teaches at the University of Pennsylvania and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He lives in Manhattan.