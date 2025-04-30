Driver of deadly crash at after-school camp is a former State Police employee

CHATHAM — The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Monday at an after-school program formerly worked for the Illinois State Police, the agency investigating the crash.

The ISP identified the driver as Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham. She worked at the ISP from June 2006 to August 2018, an ISP spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. Monday when Akers’ black Jeep left the road and traveled through a field, hitting the east side of a building that housed the YNOT, which stands for Youth Needing Other Things, an after-school camp in Chatham. The car drove through the building, striking several children and workers, before it exited the other side.

Those killed were Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, all of Chatham, and Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield, a counselor. All the victims died of blunt force trauma, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Six other children were hospitalized, one in critical condition.

The building that houses the after-school program has a gym on the bottom floor and play areas upstairs. Children often sat on the wall during playtime at the gym.

After crashing through the building, the SUV traveled across a basketball court then hit a light pole and a fence around a small park near the Chatham water tower.

Akers was the only one in the vehicle and was not injured, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation; toxicology reports are pending. Police said Monday it was not a targeted attack.

Akers is a current employee of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Business Services, according to an IDOT spokesman. She has been employed by the agency since November 2023.

She also is a former cafeteria employee of Glenwood High School in Chatham.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Tuesday that police have made no arrests.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Milhiser said.

Chatham, a close-knit community of 15,000 people, is about 2.8 miles from the state capital of Springfield. Chatham schools are closed for the rest of the week.

Gov. JB Pritzker commented on the tragedy late Monday.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon,” Pritzker said in a statement. “My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing — something that no parent should ever have to endure.”

Studio M Dance Centre in Chatham where Ainsley Johnson danced posted a tribute on social media Tuesday.

“Ainsley was such a sweet and sassy dancer/tumbler at our Studio and Complex — bringing joy, passion, and lots of laughter to her peers in class and her dance teachers. Her spirit will always be a part of our dance family, and she will be deeply missed every single day,” the message said.

Britton was preparing to attend the University of Iowa to study English and secondary education. One of her fellow Glenwood High School students stated that she “was always kind to everyone.”

Community members shared several Facebook posts Monday urging residents to donate blood. By Tuesday morning, all of the time slots were booked until Friday. By Tuesday afternoon, Glenwood High School Student Council had raised over $100,000 for the victims’ families through a GoFundMe page.

Chatham Village President Dave Kimsey ordered all flags in Chatham to be flown at half-staff for the next week. A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Glenwood High School.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, SIU Medicine announced that counseling and trauma support for Chatham residents will be available at Chatham Presbyterian Church on Wednesday and Thursday.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

