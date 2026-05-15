World Naked Bike RIde Southern Illinois 20th Anniversary - July 11

Dear friends We are so excited to announce the date for this years ride! Please stay tuned for more details. In the meantime be you get vaccinated and ride safe! ABOUT THE WNBR Celebrating bicycle power and the beauty of people World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) is an international clothing-optional people powered event that highlights the vulnerability of cyclists everywhere decries society’s dependence on pollution-based transport and promotes positive body image. It’s also just a lot of fun! The event is bare-as-you-dare; anything from body paint to underwear to fanciful costumes are encouraged. Due to legal restrictions full frontal nudity is at your own risk but many participants do go all out. Large-scale body painting is typically available pre-ride and personal expression is encouraged. past events drew over 2000 riders and covered over ten miles of high visibility city areas. Blessed by decent summer weather in a great cycling city the event has grown into a fantastic rolling celebration complete with a massive afterparty. Participants often describe it as a transcendent group experience personally transforming and beyond superlative.

CYCLISTS & SKATERS: Check-in Saturday 3–3:45pm

RIDE LEAVES BY 4PM so DON’T BE LATE!

Rain or shine so BE PREPARED for ANYTHING.

Ends where we start. No promises after but we’ll have time to hydrate decompress and connect with friends.

PLAN TO ARRIVE EARLY!

We recommend you bring your Helmet Lights Water Snacks Shoes and Clothes.

SAFETY IN NUMBERS!

Ride as a MASS keeping together by staying behind the leader and with the group. Stay to the center to avoid bystanders. Consider hopping off your bike to stay in control.

Work with Bike Marshalls (in yellow vests!) for everyone’s safety. Communicate what you need to those around you and support those who call out for help!

– DON’T get wasted.

– DON’T lag behind or split off.

– DON’T enter lanes of on-coming traffic.

– DON’T swarm cars or antagonize the public and cops.

Be prepared stay alert take care help others.

LEAVE NO TRACE!!! PICK IT UP and PACK IT OUT!!!

HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE !!!

worldnakedbikeride.news/steve-franks-847-452-7544