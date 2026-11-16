Join UIS Women's Basketball on Saturday, February 6, as the Prairie Stars take on William Jewell at 1:00 p.m. at TRAC!

We're celebrating the impact of girls and women in sports with National Girls and Women in Sports Day! We're also taking time to recognize and thank the teachers who make a difference in our schools and communities through Teacher Appreciation Day.

A special thank-you to CEFCU for sponsoring the game!

Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us celebrate the incredible impact of women in sports and the educators who inspire the next generation. We hope to see you at TRAC!