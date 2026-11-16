Women’s Basketball vs. William Jewell 1:00 PM National Girls and Women in Sports Day/ Teacher Appreciation/ CEFCU Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 6
Women’s Basketball vs. William Jewell 1:00 PM National Girls and Women in Sports Day/ Teacher Appreciation/ CEFCU Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 6
Join UIS Women's Basketball on Saturday, February 6, as the Prairie Stars take on William Jewell at 1:00 p.m. at TRAC!
We're celebrating the impact of girls and women in sports with National Girls and Women in Sports Day! We're also taking time to recognize and thank the teachers who make a difference in our schools and communities through Teacher Appreciation Day.
A special thank-you to CEFCU for sponsoring the game!
Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us celebrate the incredible impact of women in sports and the educators who inspire the next generation. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu