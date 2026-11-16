Women’s Basketball vs. Upper Iowa 5:30 PM - 1/7
Women’s Basketball vs. Upper Iowa 5:30 PM - 1/7
Start the new year with Prairie Star basketball! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Thursday, January 7, as the Prairie Stars take on Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. at TRAC.
Come out, bring your energy, and cheer on the Prairie Stars as they kick off the new year on their home court! Gather your friends and family, and help us show our Prairie Star pride. We hope to see you there
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 7 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu