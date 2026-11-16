It's time for a rivalry matchup! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Wednesday, January 27, as the Prairie Stars take on Quincy at 5:30 p.m. at TRAC for the Battle for the Cup!

Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening of Prairie Star basketball as we celebrate Family Day! We're grateful to BOS for sponsoring the game and CBM for their support as our campus sponsor.

Gather your family and friends, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us bring home the cup! We hope to see you at TRAC!