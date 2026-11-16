Women’s Basketball vs. Missouri S&T 1:00 PM Alumni Day / Youth Basketball Day (YMCA)/ Raising Canes Corporate Game Sponsor/ Raising Canes T-shirt Toss/ UIS Pennant giveaway - Jan. 23
Women’s Basketball vs. Missouri S&T 1:00 PM Alumni Day / Youth Basketball Day (YMCA)/ Raising Canes Corporate Game Sponsor/ Raising Canes T-shirt Toss/ UIS Pennant giveaway - Jan. 23
It's a great day to be a Prairie Star! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Saturday, January 23, as the Prairie Stars take on Missouri S&T at 1:00 p.m. at TRAC!
We're celebrating our Prairie Star family with Alumni Day and welcoming local youth basketball players through the YMCA for Youth Basketball Day. Plus, Raising Cane's is sponsoring the game, so keep an eye out for the Raising Cane's T-shirt Toss and a UIS pennant giveaway!
Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and enjoy an afternoon of basketball, alumni connections, and community fun. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu