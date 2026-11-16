It's a great day to be a Prairie Star! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Saturday, January 23, as the Prairie Stars take on Missouri S&T at 1:00 p.m. at TRAC!

We're celebrating our Prairie Star family with Alumni Day and welcoming local youth basketball players through the YMCA for Youth Basketball Day. Plus, Raising Cane's is sponsoring the game, so keep an eye out for the Raising Cane's T-shirt Toss and a UIS pennant giveaway!

Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and enjoy an afternoon of basketball, alumni connections, and community fun. We hope to see you at TRAC!