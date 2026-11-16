Join us for an evening of Prairie Star basketball and community celebration! UIS Women's Basketball takes on McKendree on Monday, January 18, at 5:30 p.m. at TRAC.

In honor of MLK Day, we're celebrating the power of coming together with our Together We Rise theme! We're inviting student organizations and local youth groups to join us for an evening of basketball, community, and connection.

Plus, don't miss your chance to take the half-court shot for an opportunity to win a year's worth of Big Macs! A special thank-you to McDonald's for sponsoring the game.

Bring your friends, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and celebrate the power of community. We hope to see you at TRAC!