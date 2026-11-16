Women’s Basketball vs. McKendree 5:30 PM Together we Rise (student organizations and local youth groups)/ MLK Day / McDonalds Corporate Game Sponsor/ Half Court shot for a chance to win a year worth of big macs - Jan. 18
Women’s Basketball vs. McKendree 5:30 PM Together we Rise (student organizations and local youth groups)/ MLK Day / McDonalds Corporate Game Sponsor/ Half Court shot for a chance to win a year worth of big macs - Jan. 18
Join us for an evening of Prairie Star basketball and community celebration! UIS Women's Basketball takes on McKendree on Monday, January 18, at 5:30 p.m. at TRAC.
In honor of MLK Day, we're celebrating the power of coming together with our Together We Rise theme! We're inviting student organizations and local youth groups to join us for an evening of basketball, community, and connection.
Plus, don't miss your chance to take the half-court shot for an opportunity to win a year's worth of Big Macs! A special thank-you to McDonald's for sponsoring the game.
Bring your friends, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and celebrate the power of community. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu