Join UIS Women's Basketball on Saturday, February 13, as the Prairie Stars take on Maryville at 1:00 p.m. at TRAC!

We're celebrating our senior student-athletes and recognizing their contributions to Prairie Star basketball during Senior Day! We're also welcoming families and fans for Family Day and celebrating the next generation of Prairie Stars with our Stars of Tomorrow theme.

A special thank-you to Jimmy John's for sponsoring the game!

Bring the whole family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us celebrate our seniors and the future of Prairie Star athletics. We hope to see you at TRAC!