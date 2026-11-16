Let's pack TRAC and turn it blue! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Wednesday, January 13, as the Prairie Stars take on Drury at 5:30 p.m.

We're bringing the energy with our Pack the TRAC Blue Out! Wear your best Prairie Star blue and help us create an exciting home-court atmosphere. Residence halls will also compete in the Residence Hall Attendance Challenge, so bring your hallmates and show your school spirit!

A special thank-you to Hy-Vee for sponsoring the game.

Grab your blue, bring your friends, and help us Pack the TRAC! Let's show our Prairie Star pride!