Women’s Basketball vs. Drury 5:30 PM Pack the TRAC-Blue Out/ Residence Hall Attendance Challenge/ HyVee Corporate Game Sponsor/ Student raffle (must be present to win) - 1/13
Women’s Basketball vs. Drury 5:30 PM Pack the TRAC-Blue Out/ Residence Hall Attendance Challenge/ HyVee Corporate Game Sponsor/ Student raffle (must be present to win) - 1/13
Let's pack TRAC and turn it blue! Join UIS Women's Basketball on Wednesday, January 13, as the Prairie Stars take on Drury at 5:30 p.m.
We're bringing the energy with our Pack the TRAC Blue Out! Wear your best Prairie Star blue and help us create an exciting home-court atmosphere. Residence halls will also compete in the Residence Hall Attendance Challenge, so bring your hallmates and show your school spirit!
A special thank-you to Hy-Vee for sponsoring the game.
Grab your blue, bring your friends, and help us Pack the TRAC! Let's show our Prairie Star pride!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 13 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu