What's Left Behind Screening - June 15

A moving documentary about black mothers and families on the south side of Chicago fighting to survive and thrive after losing their children to gun violence.

Panel discussion to follow with Dr. Ruby Mendenhall, Sontae Massey, and Quonie Barney, moderated by Margaritta Fultz.

Monday, June 15, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.

UIS Student Union North Ballroom

2251 Richard Wright Dr, Springfield, IL

Light refreshments to follow.