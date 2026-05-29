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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

What's Left Behind Screening - June 15

What's Left Behind Screening - June 15

A moving documentary about black mothers and families on the south side of Chicago fighting to survive and thrive after losing their children to gun violence.

Panel discussion to follow with Dr. Ruby Mendenhall, Sontae Massey, and Quonie Barney, moderated by Margaritta Fultz.

Monday, June 15, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.
UIS Student Union North Ballroom
2251 Richard Wright Dr, Springfield, IL

Light refreshments to follow.

UIS Student Union Ballroom
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Illinois Springfield - UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership
217-206-6576
cspl@uis.edu
https://www.uis.edu/cspl
UIS Student Union Ballroom
2251 Richard Wright Dr
Springfield, Illinois 62703
(217) 206-4782
https://www.uis.edu/event/uis-band-concert-2