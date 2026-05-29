What's Left Behind Screening - June 15
What's Left Behind Screening - June 15
A moving documentary about black mothers and families on the south side of Chicago fighting to survive and thrive after losing their children to gun violence.
Panel discussion to follow with Dr. Ruby Mendenhall, Sontae Massey, and Quonie Barney, moderated by Margaritta Fultz.
Monday, June 15, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.
UIS Student Union North Ballroom
2251 Richard Wright Dr, Springfield, IL
Light refreshments to follow.
UIS Student Union Ballroom
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Springfield - UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership
217-206-6576
cspl@uis.edu
UIS Student Union Ballroom
2251 Richard Wright DrSpringfield, Illinois 62703
(217) 206-4782