Tricks & Treats at The Railyard on Route 66
Tricks & Treats at The Railyard on Route 66
The Railyard on Route 66 is hosting an afternoon of Halloween fun for families. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the venue, collecting goodies from food vendors, and participating community candy stations. The event will also feature a costume parade, festive photo opportunities, games, and Halloween-inspired food and drink specials. Families are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the festivities before heading out for evening trick-or-treating.
The Railyard on Route 66
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
The Railyard on Route 66
2242 S 6th StreetSpringfield , Illinois