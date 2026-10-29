© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to register to attend the This I Believe - Meet the Authors event Nov. 4, 6 PM at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Free and open to the public.

Trick or Treat Inn at Clayville Historic Site

Trick or Treat Inn at Clayville Historic Site

Clayville Historic Site is opening its historic buildings for an afternoon of Halloween fun during its annual Trick or Treat Inn. Families can trick-or-treat throughout the site and enjoy children’s activities, Halloween movies in the pavilion, a photo station, and concessions. Costumes are welcome!

Clayville Historic Site
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Clayville Historic Site
12828 State Route 125
Pleasant Plains, Illinois 62677
217-481-4430
https://clayville.org/