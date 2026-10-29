Trick or Treat Inn at Clayville Historic Site
Trick or Treat Inn at Clayville Historic Site
Clayville Historic Site is opening its historic buildings for an afternoon of Halloween fun during its annual Trick or Treat Inn. Families can trick-or-treat throughout the site and enjoy children’s activities, Halloween movies in the pavilion, a photo station, and concessions. Costumes are welcome!
Clayville Historic Site
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Clayville Historic Site
12828 State Route 125Pleasant Plains, Illinois 62677
217-481-4430