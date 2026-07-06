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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
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Touch a Truck - July 28

Touch a Truck - July 28

Get ready for a BIG day of hands-on fun as you get up close with the BIGGEST wheels in town! Explore ambulances, police cars, fire trucks, and more service vehicles. Meet the drivers and operators while learning how these vehicles are used daily to support and serve the community. Test your aim at the dunk tank and try your luck at Plinko for prizes inside our SCHEELS van!

SCHEELS Springfield
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
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SCHEELS Springfield
3801 S. MacArthur Blvd
Springfield, Illinois