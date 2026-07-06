Touch a Truck - July 28
Touch a Truck - July 28
Get ready for a BIG day of hands-on fun as you get up close with the BIGGEST wheels in town! Explore ambulances, police cars, fire trucks, and more service vehicles. Meet the drivers and operators while learning how these vehicles are used daily to support and serve the community. Test your aim at the dunk tank and try your luck at Plinko for prizes inside our SCHEELS van!
SCHEELS Springfield
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
SCHEELS Springfield
3801 S. MacArthur BlvdSpringfield, Illinois