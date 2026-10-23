The Mother Road at 100: Voices of Route 66 - Nov. 2
The Mother Road at 100: Voices of Route 66 - Nov. 2
Join Route 66 Podcast host Anthony Arno as he shares highlights
from past shows, featuring a multimedia presentation showcasing a
historical look at America’s Main Street as told by past guests.
All attendees are invited to participate in a Route 66 trivia game
following the presentation, complete with prizes.
Anthony Arno made national news 25 years ago when his students
bicycled 2000 miles aboard an exercise bicycle in the back of the
classroom while learning all about Route 66. Since that time, Arno
has launched the Route 66 Podcast, featuring talks with people
living and working along The Mother Road.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Lanamf1979@yahoo.com
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com