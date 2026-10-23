The Mother Road at 100: Voices of Route 66 - Nov. 2

Join Route 66 Podcast host Anthony Arno as he shares highlights

from past shows, featuring a multimedia presentation showcasing a

historical look at America’s Main Street as told by past guests.

All attendees are invited to participate in a Route 66 trivia game

following the presentation, complete with prizes.

Anthony Arno made national news 25 years ago when his students

bicycled 2000 miles aboard an exercise bicycle in the back of the

classroom while learning all about Route 66. Since that time, Arno

has launched the Route 66 Podcast, featuring talks with people

living and working along The Mother Road.