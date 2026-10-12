Surviving the Holidays Grief Share workshop - Nov. 15

Trinity Lutheran Church and School is hosting a special GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” seminar on Sunday, November 15 from 1-3 pm in the Parish Hall at Trinity Lutheran School, 515 S. MacArthur, Springfield.

GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” allows attendees to lend support and acceptance of each other’s grieving process in a safe, caring environment. A 40-minute video will be shown that features advice from people who have faced the holidays after the loss of a loved one. There will be time for discussion after the video.

Participants will receive a “Holiday Survival Guide” that contains over 30 encouraging readings, helpful charts and tips to manage the holiday season. Tips include how to treasure past family traditions while creating new traditions and how to cope with the overwhelming feelings of sadness while juggling the social events of the holiday season. The goal for this seminar is to help participants find ways to honor their loved ones while putting themselves on the path towards healing and well-being.

This event is free and open to the public; pre-registration is requested to ensure there are enough materials for everyone. For more information or to register for this event, please call 217.899-9418 or e-mail trinitygriefshare@yahoo.com.

