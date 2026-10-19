Stitchuation - Nov. 3

Join the Stitch-uation! Bring your craft of choice for a time, a place, and a supportive space to work on your projects. Crafters of all kinds and all skill levels are welcome. We have knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, sewing, and more! Whatever project you have to work on, bring it to the DeFrates Reading Room on the 3rd Floor and spend some time working on it with other crafters! Share ideas, recommend a book, ask for advice, or just chat about your week.