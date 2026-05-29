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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Spring’s Porch Pot Workshop - June 13

Spring’s Porch Pot Workshop - June 13

Porch Pot Workshop
25$ a Planter
Bring your own pot - 16in Max

Plants provided by Garden Path with patriotic accessories

Tickets Available June 1 to June 12
Non-refundable tickets

Rain Date: June 20th

Mini Market Vendors:
Polly Rocks
Scrafts by Laura Harrison
Lindsey the Ladysmith
Whinny Nickers Miniature Ponies
Mt. Zio Blues 4H Club Bake Sale

The Mini Market is free

Staley Museum
$25 a Pot
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Staley Museum
Staley Museum
261 N College St
Decatur, Illinois 62522-2208
217-422-1212
info@staleymuseum.com
https://www.staleymuseum.com/