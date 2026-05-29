Spring’s Porch Pot Workshop - June 13
Spring’s Porch Pot Workshop - June 13
Porch Pot Workshop
25$ a Planter
Bring your own pot - 16in Max
Plants provided by Garden Path with patriotic accessories
Tickets Available June 1 to June 12
Non-refundable tickets
Rain Date: June 20th
Mini Market Vendors:
Polly Rocks
Scrafts by Laura Harrison
Lindsey the Ladysmith
Whinny Nickers Miniature Ponies
Mt. Zio Blues 4H Club Bake Sale
The Mini Market is free
Staley Museum
$25 a Pot
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Staley Museum
Staley Museum
261 N College StDecatur, Illinois 62522-2208
217-422-1212
info@staleymuseum.com