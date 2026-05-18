Springfield Theatre Centre 79th Season Preview Party - June 27

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Springfield Theatre Centre 2026 Preview party! Be among the first to experience exciting sneak peeks of our upcoming season, featuring exclusive show introductions from our directors, live entertainment, and a vibrant celebration of the arts.

Cocktail hour: 6-7PM

Performances and show previews: 7-9PM

Appetizers by Bloom

Cash bar by Fluid

Dress code: Dress to impress