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Springfield Theatre Centre 79th Season Preview Party - June 27

Springfield Theatre Centre 79th Season Preview Party - June 27

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Springfield Theatre Centre 2026 Preview party! Be among the first to experience exciting sneak peeks of our upcoming season, featuring exclusive show introductions from our directors, live entertainment, and a vibrant celebration of the arts.
Cocktail hour: 6-7PM
Performances and show previews: 7-9PM
Appetizers by Bloom
Cash bar by Fluid
Dress code: Dress to impress

Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre
$30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Theatre Centre
217-523-2787
SpringfieldTheatreCentre@gmail.com
http://springfieldtheatrecentre.com
Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre