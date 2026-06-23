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Springfield Area Arts Council Trivia Night - Sep. 25

Springfield Area Arts Council Trivia Night - Sep. 25

The Springfield Area Arts Council invites the community to attend its 4th Annual Trivia Night! Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with trivia beginning at 6:30 PM. Proceeds will support the Arts Council’s free programs and services. The night will feature ten exciting rounds of art-themed general trivia, a silent auction with unique items and experiences, and a variety of opportunities to support the arts in our region. Arts Council members receive free tickets as part of their annual membership benefits and tables may seat up to 10 participants. More event details are on the Art Council's website.

Pole Barn Chic
$20
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Area Arts Council
217-753-3519
director@springfieldartsco.org
https://springfieldartsco.org/

Artist Group Info

intern.2@springfieldartsco.org
Pole Barn Chic
4491 Old Chatham Rd, Springfield
Springfield, Illinois 62711
2175285253
mara@phoenixcenterspringfield.org