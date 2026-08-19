Route 66: Read And Remember - Sept 5
Route 66: Read And Remember - Sept 5
Route 66: Read and Remember is a FREE family event to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. This storytime is for kids, parents, and grandparents. Join us at the Cozy Dog Drive In. Author Beth Bacon will read her new picture book, Route 66: Faces and Places, then lead the audience in a discussion of their own Route 66 memories. Audience members can recount road trips, roadside marvels, or stories of growing up near Route 66. The goal is to create a welcoming space where generations can connect—and celebrate the road that many locals remember fondly. An official Route 66 Centennial Event.
Cozy Dog Drive In
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cozy Dog Drive In
(217)525-1992
BaconBeth29@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Beth Bacon
BaconBeth29@gmail.com
Cozy Dog Drive In
2636 So. Sixth StSpringfield, Illinois 62703
(217)525-1992
BaconBeth29@gmail.com