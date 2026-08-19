Route 66: Read And Remember - Sept 5

Route 66: Read and Remember is a FREE family event to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. This storytime is for kids, parents, and grandparents. Join us at the Cozy Dog Drive In. Author Beth Bacon will read her new picture book, Route 66: Faces and Places, then lead the audience in a discussion of their own Route 66 memories. Audience members can recount road trips, roadside marvels, or stories of growing up near Route 66. The goal is to create a welcoming space where generations can connect—and celebrate the road that many locals remember fondly. An official Route 66 Centennial Event.