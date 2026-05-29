Rochester Historical Preservation Society - June 7

Beginning Sunday, June 7, the Stevens Stone House will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This free open house will continue on the first Sunday of each month throughout the summer.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the historic Stevens Stone House, meet living historians, and each month explore rotating displays of collections presented by local historians. Our goal is to make local history accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for community members of all ages.

The Stevens Stone House, built by Samuel Stevens from 1832-1836, holds special historical significance due to its connection to Abraham Lincoln and his time in the region, as well as its association with Lucretia Stevens and her infant son. Lincoln wrote a petition seeking to allow ownership of the property to pass to Lucretia after the death of her husband, even though by law it had been handed down to her infant son. This story reflects early legal challenges involving property rights, family protection, and the limited rights afforded to women under the law. These layered histories make the home an important landmark for understanding both local heritage and the broader social changes unfolding in 19th-century Illinois.

The Rochester Historical Preservation Society is committed to preserving and sharing Rochester's history, and we would greatly appreciate any mention of these open houses on Community Voices. Your support would help us connect with more residents and encourage greater interest in local history and historic preservation efforts.