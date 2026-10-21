Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America's History-Making Women - Oct. 27

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to a special evening to explore how first ladies have been uniquely positioned to influence American society, policy, diplomacy, and life in the White House from an insiders perspective of one of the longest-tenured women senior staffers in White House history.

Anita McBride, co-author of Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women, will join ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt in a moderated conversation to examine the evolutionary role of the first lady and its historic importance on the American presidency. The book shines a light on the influential women who broke barriers and made a mark on our country and, at times, our world, during their tenures in the White House on a wide range of important issues such as civil rights, political campaigns, major speeches, and the White House itself. From Martha Washington through the 21st century, McBride demonstrates how first ladies have been uniquely positioned to influence American society, policy, diplomacy, and life in the White House.

This special evening with Anita McBride will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in the ALPLM Union Theater. The program is free to attend but advance registration is required. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. A book signing will follow the program. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase a copy of the book that evening or in advance when you register for the program. You’ll also have the opportunity to view a special pop-up exhibit featuring some Mary Lincoln artifacts from the ALPLM collection before and after the program.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Anita McBride is an internationally recognized expert on first ladies and the operations of the White House. She directs the First Ladies Initiative at American University's Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies in the School of Public Affairs. Her White House experience spans two decades and three Administrations, including as Assistant to President George W. Bush and Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush. She is the co-author of three books on the evolving role of the first lady and their historical influence on the American presidency, including a first-of-its-kind college textbook and an illustrated children's book. She is a frequent speaker and media commentator on White House history and presidential transitions. She is actively engaged in philanthropic efforts nationally and globally, supporting women's leadership, the arts, cultural heritage, historic preservation, veterans' wellness, and civic education. And she is co-chair of In Pursuit, a new national initiative launched to mark America’s 250th anniversary with essays that reflect on lessons of U.S. leadership.