© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to register to attend the This I Believe - Meet the Authors event Nov. 4, 6 PM at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Free and open to the public.

Queer Pride Halloween Bash

Queer Pride Halloween Bash

Celebrate Halloween and queer community at the Queer Pride Halloween Bash at The Pasfield House! The event also serves as a coming-out celebration for Springfield’s newest group, The Shared Joy Initiative, a nonprofit focused on creating opportunities for shared fun. Guests can enjoy a live DJ, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a live painter, tarot cards, and more. Costumes are encouraged

The Pasfield House
Admission: $25 in advance or $30 at the door
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Pasfield House
525 South Pasfield
Springfield, Illinois 62704
2173817919
TCE@theculture-exp.com
https://www.thecultureexperience.com/event-details/the-dukes-last-dance-a-live-action-haunted-gala-mystery-dinner