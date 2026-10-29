Queer Pride Halloween Bash
Queer Pride Halloween Bash
Celebrate Halloween and queer community at the Queer Pride Halloween Bash at The Pasfield House! The event also serves as a coming-out celebration for Springfield’s newest group, The Shared Joy Initiative, a nonprofit focused on creating opportunities for shared fun. Guests can enjoy a live DJ, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a live painter, tarot cards, and more. Costumes are encouraged
The Pasfield House
Admission: $25 in advance or $30 at the door
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
The Pasfield House
525 South PasfieldSpringfield, Illinois 62704
2173817919
TCE@theculture-exp.com