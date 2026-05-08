POWER Act Lobby Day - May 30

Big Tech corporations are cashing in on the race to build AI data centers across Illinois, and they’re ignoring local communities' concerns while snapping up dangerously large amounts of water and energy without paying their fair share. The POWER Act will establish nation-leading guardrails to protect our water, energy, ratepayers, and frontline communities from harms caused by data centers. Join the Illinois Environmental Council in Springfield at the State Capitol on Saturday, May 30, to advocate for this legislation. Learn more & register: bit.ly/POWER2026.

