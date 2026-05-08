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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

POWER Act Lobby Day - May 30

POWER Act Lobby Day - May 30

Big Tech corporations are cashing in on the race to build AI data centers across Illinois, and they’re ignoring local communities' concerns while snapping up dangerously large amounts of water and energy without paying their fair share. The POWER Act will establish nation-leading guardrails to protect our water, energy, ratepayers, and frontline communities from harms caused by data centers. Join the Illinois Environmental Council in Springfield at the State Capitol on Saturday, May 30, to advocate for this legislation. Learn more & register: bit.ly/POWER2026.

Illinois State Capitol Building
10:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Illinois Environmental Council
iec@ilenviro.org
https://ilenviro.org/
Illinois State Capitol Building
401 S. 2nd St.
Springfield, Illinois 62756