Ponies and Pies at TM Horse Haven - Oct. 10

Join us for Ponies & Pies, TM Horse Haven’s annual fall fundraiser, on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m.–noon in Tolono!

Spend a fall morning at the barn enjoying pony rides, wagon rides, horses, Amish-baked pie, and family-friendly fun.

Ponies & Pies is more than a fun day at the barn—it’s one of the ways we invite our community into what we’re building at TM Horse Haven while raising support for the animals and the place they call home.

TM Horse Haven is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing a welcoming space for people to rest, restore, and renew.

Come enjoy the ponies, stay for the pie, and spend a beautiful fall morning at the barn with us!

Tickets and event details are available at TMHorseHaven.org.

