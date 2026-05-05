Pillars of Democracy: Artist Talk & Opening Reception - through May 29

The Pillars of Democracy: Unite & Rise Tour makes its way to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum this month.

This powerful mixed media portrait series of first-time women voters will be on display weekdays from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the library’s atrium at 112 North 6th Street from May 15 to May 29. Admission to the library is free. There's also a special display celebrating the work in the museum through May 31. Regular museum admission rates apply.

You’re also invited to join artist Niki Johnson for a combined artist talk and hands-on writing activity exploring Pillars of Democracy: Unite & Rise. Johnson will share insights into her creative process and the themes behind the exhibition, followed by guided discussion and creative reflection around democracy, equity, and civic participation.

The artist talk and hands-on activity are free and open to the public and will take place in the library atrium at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026. Advance registration is not necessary. Complimentary pastries and the museum’s very own Presidential Perk coffee will be offered to attendees.

The Pillars of Democracy: Unite & Rise Tour Springfield appearance is made possible through a collaboration between the League of Women Voters of Illinois Education Fund, Illinois Humanities, Healing Illinois, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.