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Patrick H. Stone Memorial Golf Outing - Oct. 9

Patrick H. Stone Memorial Golf Outing - Oct. 9

The outing will be held October 9, 2026, with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start, at Brookhills Golf course (5350 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield IL). 100% of the proceeds from the outing go directly toward funding a student-athlete scholarship at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield. A full 18 hole event, with glow golf games and other games, 50/50, silent auction, free food, live music, goody bags for golfers, after party, and more! Sponsorship opportunities available.

Brookhills Golf Club
$100 per golfer/$400 per foursome
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Patrick H. Stone Memorial Foundation
2172800071
patrickstonememorial@gmail.com
Www.stonegolfouting.com
Brookhills Golf Club
5350 Old Jacksonville Rd
Springfield , Illinois 62711