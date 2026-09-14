Patrick H. Stone Memorial Golf Outing - Oct. 9

The outing will be held October 9, 2026, with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start, at Brookhills Golf course (5350 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield IL). 100% of the proceeds from the outing go directly toward funding a student-athlete scholarship at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield. A full 18 hole event, with glow golf games and other games, 50/50, silent auction, free food, live music, goody bags for golfers, after party, and more! Sponsorship opportunities available.