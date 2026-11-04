Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral - Nov. 11
Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral - Nov. 11
Golden Corral is honoring America’s service members with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. to close. All current U.S. service members, retired military and veterans are invited to enjoy a FREE “Thank You” buffet and beverage as a small token of appreciation for their service. Since 2001, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served nearly 6.9 million free meals and raised more than $21.5 million for local DAV chapters. Guests can also support the cause through Golden Corral’s Round Up fundraising campaign, with DAV chapters fundraising in participating restaurants through Nov. 29.
Golden Corral
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Golden Corral
1038 Le June DrSpringfield, Illinois 62703
216-670-1604