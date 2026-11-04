Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral - Nov. 11

Golden Corral is honoring America’s service members with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. to close. All current U.S. service members, retired military and veterans are invited to enjoy a FREE “Thank You” buffet and beverage as a small token of appreciation for their service. Since 2001, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served nearly 6.9 million free meals and raised more than $21.5 million for local DAV chapters. Guests can also support the cause through Golden Corral’s Round Up fundraising campaign, with DAV chapters fundraising in participating restaurants through Nov. 29.