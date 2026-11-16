Join UIS Men's Basketball on Saturday, February 6, as the Prairie Stars take on William Jewell at 3:00 p.m. at TRAC!

We're celebrating the teachers who make a difference in our schools and communities! Help us recognize and thank the educators who inspire, encourage, and make an impact every day.

A special thank-you to CEFCU for sponsoring the game!

Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us show our appreciation for the teachers who make a difference. We hope to see you at TRAC!