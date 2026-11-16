Men’s Basketball vs. William Jewell 3:00 PM Teacher Appreciation/ CEFCU Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 6
Men’s Basketball vs. William Jewell 3:00 PM Teacher Appreciation/ CEFCU Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 6
Join UIS Men's Basketball on Saturday, February 6, as the Prairie Stars take on William Jewell at 3:00 p.m. at TRAC!
We're celebrating the teachers who make a difference in our schools and communities! Help us recognize and thank the educators who inspire, encourage, and make an impact every day.
A special thank-you to CEFCU for sponsoring the game!
Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us show our appreciation for the teachers who make a difference. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu