Join UIS Men's Basketball on Saturday, January 30, as the Prairie Stars take on UMSL at 3:00 p.m. at TRAC!

We're coming together for a special game dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those impacted by cancer. As part of Play4Kay and Suits & Sneakers, we'll recognize the importance of the fight against cancer and celebrate the strength of survivors, fighters, and their families.

A special thank-you to Springfield Clinic for sponsoring the game!

Come out, show your support, and help us make a difference in our community. We hope to see you at TRAC!