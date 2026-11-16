Men’s Basketball vs. UMSL 3:00 PM Cancer Awareness/ Play4Kay/ Suits & Sneakers/ Springfield Clinic Corporate Game Sponsor - Jan. 30
Men’s Basketball vs. UMSL 3:00 PM Cancer Awareness/ Play4Kay/ Suits & Sneakers/ Springfield Clinic Corporate Game Sponsor - Jan. 30
Join UIS Men's Basketball on Saturday, January 30, as the Prairie Stars take on UMSL at 3:00 p.m. at TRAC!
We're coming together for a special game dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those impacted by cancer. As part of Play4Kay and Suits & Sneakers, we'll recognize the importance of the fight against cancer and celebrate the strength of survivors, fighters, and their families.
A special thank-you to Springfield Clinic for sponsoring the game!
Come out, show your support, and help us make a difference in our community. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu