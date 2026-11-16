Keep the Prairie Star basketball action going! Join UIS Men's Basketball on Monday, January 18, as the Prairie Stars take on McKendree at TRAC.

In honor of MLK Day, we're celebrating the power of coming together with our Together We Rise theme! We're inviting student organizations and local youth groups to join us for an evening of basketball, community, and connection.

Plus, don't miss your chance to take the half-court shot for an opportunity to win a year's worth of Big Macs! A special thank-you to McDonald's for sponsoring the game.

Bring your friends, show your support, and help us celebrate the power of community. We hope to see you at TRAC!