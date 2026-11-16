Men’s Basketball vs. Maryville 3:00 PM Senior Day / Family Day / Stars of Tomorrow/ Jimmy John’s Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 13
Men’s Basketball vs. Maryville 3:00 PM Senior Day / Family Day / Stars of Tomorrow/ Jimmy John’s Corporate Game Sponsor - Feb. 13
Keep the Prairie Star basketball celebration going! Join UIS Men's Basketball on Saturday, February 13, as the Prairie Stars take on Maryville at 3:00 p.m. at TRAC!
We're celebrating our senior student-athletes and recognizing their contributions to Prairie Star basketball during Senior Day! We're also welcoming families and fans for Family Day and celebrating the next generation of Prairie Stars with our Stars of Tomorrow theme.
A special thank-you to Jimmy John's for sponsoring the game!
Bring the whole family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, and help us celebrate our seniors and the future of Prairie Star athletics. We hope to see you at TRAC!
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
Adult = $10 Youth (5-18) = $5 5 & Under = Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
UIS Athletics - University of Illinois Sprinfield
217-206-6674
hkruk@uis.edu
UIS TRAC (The Recreation and Athletic Center)
2171 University DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6658
campusrec@uis.edu