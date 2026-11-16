Keep the Prairie Star basketball action going! Join UIS Men's Basketball on Wednesday, February 17, as the Prairie Stars take on Lewis at 7:30 p.m. at TRAC!

We're celebrating 217 Day and honoring the heroes who make a difference in our community! Come out for an exciting evening of Prairie Star basketball, and be sure to check out our silent auction for a chance to take home something special while supporting UIS Athletics.

We're grateful to our game-day partners: SMTD, our Corporate Game Sponsor; Antonio's, our Secondary Sponsor; CHST, our Campus Sponsor; and Cafe Moxo, our Community Sponsor. Thank you for your support!

Bring your friends and family, cheer on the Prairie Stars, celebrate our community heroes, and take part in the silent auction. We hope to see you at TRAC!