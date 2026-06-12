Mary Bryant Home 80th Anniversary Open House Celebration - June 26

The community is invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired during an open house, “A Legacy of Light — 80 Years of Independence,” on June 26, 2026, from 3–7 p.m. Guests can enjoy appetizers, cocktails, and entertainment by Robert Sampson, along with a brief program. Tours will be available, offering insight into the home’s history and mission of serving individuals who are blind or visually impaired. The event highlights eight decades of promoting independence and compassionate care.