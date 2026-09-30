Mary Bryant Home 40th Annual Chili & Soup Fundraiser - Oct. 12 - 16

The Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired will host its 40th Annual Chili and Soup Fundraiser Oct. 12-16, 2026, at 2960 Stanton St. in Springfield. The fundraiser is pickup only. Pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. This long-standing community tradition features Zillion's Famous Chili Bowl Chili, homemade beef vegetable soup and homemade vegetable soup, all available for $15 per quart. Hot dogs may also be purchased for $2 each or six for $10. The chili, soup and hot dogs are cold, ready to heat and serve. Please call (217) 529-1614 to place an order or visit the Mary Bryant Home's website or Facebook page.

Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Quarts of chili, beef vegetable soup or vegetable soup are $15 each. Hot dogs are $2 each or six for $10.

10:00 AM - 06:30 PM, every day through Oct 16, 2026.