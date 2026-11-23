Make A Noise Ensemble concert - Dec. 3
Make A Noise Ensemble concert - Dec. 3
Come to this FREE concert of contemporary music, performed by UIS students and faculty as well as members of the community! There will be works by Steve Reich and Pauline Oliveros, as well as a World Premiere of an experimental piece composed collaboratively by the members of the Make A Noise Ensemble! (And you may get a chance to make a noise, yourself.)
University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
New Music Springfield/UIS Music Program
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu
University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
One University Plaza, VPA 62Springfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu