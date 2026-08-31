Macoupin County Historical Society Fall Festival - Sept 19

The two day fall festival includes kids games, chores, kids stage, live music, hearty red barn home cooked breakfast & lunch, hand made pie, vendors, tractor parade, old time demonstrations, blacksmith shop, sawmill, print shot, 10th Illinois Voluntary Cavalry band performance @ 11 am on Saturday, tours of the Historic J. C. Anderson home museum,(adults $5) and more-- all in a country type shady setting, free parking & admission.