Loss of a Spouse Grief/Share Seminar - August 16

Trinity Lutheran Church and School is hosting a “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. This one-time grief support session will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2026 from 1:00-3:00 pm in the Parish Hall at Trinity Lutheran School, 515 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield.

This free seminar is designed specifically for people grieving a spouse's death. The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. They will offer helpful insights on: what to expect in the days to come, how to deal with the loneliness, what to do with your spouse's belongings, and other practical help for dealing with the challenges of widowhood. All participants will receive a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.

This event is free and open to the public. However, pre-registration is required to ensure enough materials are available. Register at trinitygriefshare@yahoo.com or by calling 217.899.9418.

