Little Miracles 5K supports premature, critically ill newborns - June 20

Area residents are invited to lace up their running or walking shoes for the smallest lives by participating in the Little Miracles 5K set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Springfield’s Washington Park.

The yearly event raises funds to enhance care, technology and family support services in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. The NICU annually serves 850 premature or critically ill infants across an 80-mile radius and 45 counties as the only Level III NICU in the region.

“Our NICU babies and their families face some of life’s most uncertain moments,” said Mary Rogers, Program Manager-Children’s Miracle Network, HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, HSHS St. John’s Foundation. “We are grateful for community support of Little Miracles 5K, which ensures we can continue to provide exceptional care and resources to our tiniest patients.”

Participants 18 and older can register for a 3K or 5K race for adults, with the same options for youth aged 9 through 17. All entrants who finish their race will receive a medal, while the first, second and third-place finishers for male and female entrants in both the 3K and 5K will receive awards.

Early registration ends May 18, after which entry fees increase. Register for the event at the following link: https://runsignup.com/miraclefunrun

For more information about HSHS St. John’s Foundation, visit https://www.st-johns.org/giving. To learn more about HSHS St. John’s Hospital, visit st-johns.org.