Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: Día de los Muertos - Oct. 27

Each month, we invite our youngest visitors (0-5 years) and their caregivers to participate in Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales. This early learning program focuses on reading stories and engaging children in activities and play around a fun theme that changes monthly.

Step into a colorful celebration of life, memory, and tradition! Join the ALPLM’s Education Team on Tuesday, October 27th at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library as we explore Día de los Muertos through stories and hands-on activities celebrating remembrance and culture.

This program is free, but advance registration is required. Due to increased demand, we now offer two sessions of Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales. Just select the session you'd like to attend. If your first choice should happen to be "sold out," please select the other time.