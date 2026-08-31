Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: Colors - Sept. 22

Each month, we invite our youngest visitors (0-5 years) and their caregivers to participate in Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales. This early learning program focuses on reading stories and engaging children in activities and play around a fun theme that changes monthly.

Step into a world bursting with color. Join the ALPLM’s Education Team at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library as we explore colors through stories and hands-on activities that spark imagination and discovery.

This program is free, but advance registration is required. Due to increased demand, we now offer two sessions of Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales. Just select the session you'd like to attend. If your first choice should happen to be "sold out," please select the other time.